The Tulane Green Wave (1-1) hit the road to play the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-1) at M.M. Roberts Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Tulane is putting up 389.0 yards per game on offense, which ranks 71st in the FBS. Defensively, the Green Wave rank 48th, allowing 314.0 yards per game. Southern Miss has not been getting things done defensively, ranking 12th-worst with 40.0 points allowed per game. It has been better on offense, compiling 26.5 points per contest (85th-ranked).

See how to watch this matchup on ESPNU in the article below.

Tulane vs. Southern Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream:

City: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Tulane vs. Southern Miss Key Statistics

Tulane Southern Miss 389.0 (82nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.5 (98th) 314.0 (44th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.0 (84th) 126.5 (94th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 124.5 (95th) 262.5 (50th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.0 (80th) 5 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (34th) 6 (6th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (74th)

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has 294 passing yards for Tulane, completing 93.3% of his passes and recording four touchdowns this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 39 rushing yards (19.5 ypg) on 11 carries.

Makhi Hughes has racked up 133 yards on 31 carries while finding the end zone one time.

Ashaad Clayton has been handed the ball 11 times this year and racked up 43 yards (21.5 per game).

Lawrence Keys III has hauled in nine catches for 190 yards (95.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Jha'Quan Jackson has hauled in seven receptions totaling 189 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Chris Brazzell II's four receptions have yielded 53 yards and one touchdown.

Southern Miss Stats Leaders

Billy Wiles has thrown for 421 yards on 51.6% passing while tossing three touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Rodrigues Clark, has carried the ball 24 times for 140 yards (70.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Frank Gore Jr. has taken 17 carries and totaled 60 yards with one touchdown.

Jakarius Caston has collected seven catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 127 (63.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 12 times and has one touchdown.

Latreal Jones has put up a 68-yard season so far. He's caught three passes on six targets.

Tiaquelin Mims has racked up 52 reciving yards (26.0 ypg) this season.

