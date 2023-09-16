The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-1) are double-digit underdogs (-13) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the Tulane Green Wave (1-1). A total of 49.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Offensively, Tulane ranks 72nd in the FBS with 389 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 49th in total defense (314 yards allowed per contest). Southern Miss ranks 93rd with 349.5 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 96th with 390 total yards surrendered per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Tulane vs. Southern Miss Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Location: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium

TV Channel: ESPNU

Tulane vs Southern Miss Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Tulane -13 -110 -110 49.5 -110 -110 -500 +375

In 14 games last year, Michael Pratt threw for 3,010 yards (215 per game), with 27 touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.6%.

Pratt also rushed for 478 yards and 10 TDs.

In 14 games, Tyjae Spears rushed for 1,581 yards (112.9 per game) and 19 TDs.

Also, Spears had 22 catches for 256 yards and two touchdowns.

In the passing game a season ago, Deuce Watts scored eight TDs, catching 33 balls for 657 yards (46.9 per game).

In 14 games, Shae Wyatt had 35 catches for 692 yards (49.4 per game) and seven touchdowns.

As a key defensive contributor, Dorian Williams collected 106 tackles, seven TFL, five sacks, and two interceptions in 14 games last year.

On defense in 2022, Nick Anderson had 89 tackles, five TFL, and two sacks in 14 games played.

Macon Clark had eight TFL, 62 tackles, and two interceptions in 14 games a season ago.

Larry Brooks delivered 78 tackles, two TFL, and two interceptions in 14 games played in 2022.

