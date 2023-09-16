Our computer model predicts the Tulane Green Wave will defeat the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Saturday, September 16 at 4:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at M.M. Roberts Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Looking to bet on Tulane vs. Southern Miss? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Tulane vs. Southern Miss Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tulane (-11.5) Over (49.5) Tulane 41, Southern Miss 26

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 3 AAC Predictions

Tulane Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Green Wave's implied win probability is 83.3%.

The Green Wave have won once against the spread this year.

One Green Wave game (out of two) has gone over the point total this year.

The average total for Tulane games this season has been 57, 7.5 points higher than the total for this game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Southern Miss Betting Info (2023)

The Golden Eagles have a 21.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Golden Eagles have put together a 0-1-0 record against the spread this year.

Southern Miss is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 11.5 points or greater this season.

Out of Golden Eagles one games with a set total, one has hit the over (100%).

The average over/under for Southern Miss games this year is four more points than the point total of 49.5 for this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Green Wave vs. Golden Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tulane 28.5 27 28.5 27 -- -- Southern Miss 26.5 40 40 14 13 66

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.