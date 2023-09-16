The Southern Jaguars (0-2) take on a fellow SWAC opponent when they visit the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Ace W. Mumford Stadium.

Southern ranks 99th in scoring offense (12 points per game) and 28th in scoring defense (20.5 points allowed per game) this season. Alabama A&M's defense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 23rd-best in the FCS with 230.5 total yards ceded per game. In terms of offense, it is putting up 326.5 total yards per game, which ranks 63rd.

Southern vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Ace W. Mumford Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Southern vs. Alabama A&M Key Statistics

Southern Alabama A&M 117.5 (120th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 326.5 (68th) 133 (5th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 230.5 (23rd) 34.5 (120th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 187 (27th) 83 (115th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 139.5 (95th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (60th) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (28th)

Southern Stats Leaders

Harold Blood leads Southern with 166 yards (83 ypg) on 17-of-34 passing with one touchdown and two interceptions this season. He also has 22 rushing yards on eight carries.

The team's top rusher, Gary Quarles, has carried the ball eight times for 30 yards (15 per game).

Jailon Howard has hauled in three catches for 42 yards (21 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

George Qualls Jr. has hauled in three receptions totaling 33 yards so far this campaign.

Colbey Washington has compiled one catch for 24 yards, an average of 12 yards per game.

Alabama A&M Stats Leaders

Xaiver Lankford leads Alabama A&M with 236 yards on 26-of-41 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 40 rushing yards (20 ypg) on 12 carries.

The team's top rusher, Ryan Morrow, has carried the ball 23 times for 217 yards (108.5 per game) with three touchdowns.

Isaiah Nwokenkwo has run for 69 yards across nine carries, scoring one touchdown.

Terrell Gardner has registered four receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 86 (43 yards per game). He's been targeted eight times and has one touchdown.

Cameron Young has caught 12 passes and compiled 82 receiving yards (41 per game) with two touchdowns.

Keenan Hambrick's eight targets have resulted in three grabs for 38 yards.

