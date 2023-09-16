SE Louisiana vs. Eastern Washington Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 16
According to our computer model, the SE Louisiana Lions will beat the Eastern Washington Eagles when the two teams match up at Roos Field on Saturday, September 16, which kicks off at 4:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.
SE Louisiana vs. Eastern Washington Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|SE Louisiana (-17.0)
|64.9
|SE Louisiana 41, Eastern Washington 24
SE Louisiana Betting Info (2023)
- The Lions have covered the spread once in two opportunities this season.
- The Lions have not gone over a point total in two games with a set over/under.
Eastern Washington Betting Info (2022)
- The Eagles won just two games against the spread last season.
- Eagles games went over the point total six out of 11 times last season.
Lions vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Eastern Washington
|20.5
|34.5
|--
|--
|31.0
|34.0
|SE Louisiana
|12.0
|41.5
|--
|--
|12.0
|41.5
