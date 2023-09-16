Our computer model predicts the McNeese Cowboys will take down the Alcorn State Braves on Saturday, September 16 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Jack Spinks Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

McNeese vs. Alcorn State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction McNeese (-4.2) 67 McNeese 36, Alcorn State 31

Week 3 Southland Predictions

McNeese Betting Info (2022)

The Cowboys covered three times in nine matchups with a spread last year.

In Cowboys games last year, combined scoring went over the point total three times.

Alcorn State Betting Info (2022)

The Braves won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

Last season, just two of Braves games hit the over.

Cowboys vs. Braves 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alcorn State 12 39 -- -- 12 39 McNeese 20.5 50.5 34 52 7 49

