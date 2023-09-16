The No. 14 LSU Tigers (1-1) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in an SEC battle.

LSU ranks 102nd in total defense this year (407 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking eighth-best in the FBS with 541 total yards per game. With 416 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Mississippi State ranks 57th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 55th, giving up 319.5 total yards per game.

Below we dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins.

LSU vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

LSU vs. Mississippi State Key Statistics

LSU Mississippi State 541 (17th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 416 (67th) 407 (95th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.5 (51st) 207.5 (31st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 221.5 (22nd) 333.5 (11th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.5 (103rd) 2 (36th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (9th) 3 (46th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (6th)

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has been a dual threat for LSU so far this season. He has 616 passing yards, completing 65.6% of his passes and throwing six touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 93 yards (46.5 ypg) on 20 carries.

The team's top rusher, Logan Diggs, has carried the ball 15 times for 115 yards (57.5 per game), scoring one time.

Brian Thomas Jr.'s leads his squad with 220 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 13 receptions (out of 16 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Malik Nabers has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 154 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kyren Lacy has been the target of 10 passes and hauled in six receptions for 99 yards, an average of 49.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers leads Mississippi State with 389 yards on 33-of-46 passing with five touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Jo'Quavious Marks' team-high 250 rushing yards have come on 43 carries, with three touchdowns. He also leads the team with 91 receiving yards (45.5 per game) on eight catches.

Michael Wright has racked up 92 yards (on six attempts).

Lideatrick Griffin paces his squad with 116 receiving yards on nine receptions with two touchdowns.

Creed Whittemore's four catches (on four targets) have netted him 59 yards (29.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

