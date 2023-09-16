Louisiana vs. UAB: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UAB Blazers (1-1) play the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Protective Stadium. The spread foreshadows a close game, with the Blazers favored by 2.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 59.5 points.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UAB vs. Louisiana matchup.
Louisiana vs. UAB Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Birmingham, Alabama
- Venue: Protective Stadium
Louisiana vs. UAB Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UAB Moneyline
|Louisiana Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UAB (-2.5)
|59.5
|-135
|+115
|DraftKings
|UAB (-2)
|59.5
|-130
|+105
|FanDuel
|UAB (-2.5)
|59.5
|-130
|+108
Louisiana vs. UAB Betting Trends
- Louisiana is winless against the spread this year (0-2-0).
- UAB has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Blazers have covered the spread when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
Louisiana 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Sun Belt
|+1200
|Bet $100 to win $1200
