Root for your favorite local high school football team in Washington Parish, Louisiana this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Louisiana This Week

Washington Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

Pine High School at Pearl River High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Pearl River, LA

Pearl River, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Bogalusa High School at Salmen High School