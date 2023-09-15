Louisiana High School Football Live Streams in Saint Landry Parish This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Saint Landry Parish, Louisiana this week.
Saint Landry Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Westminster Christian High School at St. Edmund Catholic School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Eunice, LA
- Conference: 1A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
