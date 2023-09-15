Louisiana High School Football Live Streams in Ouachita Parish This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Ouachita Parish, Louisiana this week, we've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ouachita Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Prairie View Academy at River Oaks School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Monroe, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Delhi Charter School at West Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: West Monroe, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St Frederick High School at Jena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Jena, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Conway High School at Ouachita Parish High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Monroe, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
