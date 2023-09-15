Who are the probable pitchers lined up to take the mound on Friday? Below, we list every starting pitching matchup for the day, which includes Gerrit Cole toeing the rubber for the Yankees, and Johan Oviedo getting the call for the Pirates.

Keep reading to find the expected starters for every game on the schedule for September 15.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Yankees at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Cole (13-4) to the mound as they take on the Pirates, who will counter with Oviedo (8-14) for the game between the teams on Friday.

NYY: Cole PIT: Oviedo 30 (187 IP) Games/IP 29 (161.2 IP) 2.79 ERA 4.34 9.8 K/9 7.8

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Pirates

NYY Odds to Win: -175

-175 PIT Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 7.5 runs

Braves at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Bryce Elder (12-4) to the hill as they play the Marlins, who will counter with Johnny Cueto (1-4) for the game between the clubs Friday.

ATL: Elder MIA: Cueto 28 (162.1 IP) Games/IP 9 (41 IP) 3.38 ERA 6.15 6.7 K/9 7.2

Vegas Odds for Braves at Marlins

ATL Odds to Win: -185

-185 MIA Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 9 runs

Rays at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Zach Eflin (14-8) to the mound as they face the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Jack Flaherty (8-8) for the game between the clubs Friday.

TB: Eflin BAL: Flaherty 28 (160.2 IP) Games/IP 26 (137.1 IP) 3.53 ERA 4.98 9.2 K/9 9.0

Vegas Odds for Rays at Orioles

TB Odds to Win: -135

-135 BAL Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8.5 runs

Red Sox at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (12-8) to the bump as they play the Blue Jays, who will counter with Jose Berrios (10-10) when the teams face off on Friday.

BOS: Bello TOR: Berrios 25 (142 IP) Games/IP 29 (171 IP) 3.68 ERA 3.63 7.4 K/9 8.4

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -140

-140 BOS Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8 runs

Rangers at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Jon Gray (8-7) to the bump as they take on the Guardians, who will look to Lucas Giolito (7-13) when the clubs meet Friday.

TEX: Gray CLE: Giolito 26 (145.1 IP) Games/IP 29 (163.2 IP) 3.78 ERA 4.89 8.1 K/9 9.7

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Guardians

TEX Odds to Win: -120

-120 CLE Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 7.5 runs

Reds at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Hunter Greene (4-6) to the bump as they play the Mets, who will give the start to David Peterson (3-8) for the game between the teams on Friday.

CIN: Greene NYM: Peterson 18 (91.1 IP) Games/IP 24 (94.1 IP) 4.43 ERA 5.34 12.1 K/9 9.8

Vegas Odds for Reds at Mets

NYM Odds to Win: -115

-115 CIN Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 7.5 runs

Twins at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Bailey Ober (0-0) to the mound as they play the White Sox, who will give the start to Jesse Scholtens (1-8) when the teams play Friday.

MIN: Ober CHW: Scholtens 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 24 (79 IP) - ERA 4.44 - K/9 5.9

Vegas Odds for Twins at White Sox

MIN Odds to Win: -185

-185 CHW Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 9 runs

Astros at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Cristian Javier (9-3) to the bump as they play the Royals, who will give the start to Zack Greinke (1-15) when the teams meet on Friday.

HOU: Javier KC: Greinke 27 (141.1 IP) Games/IP 26 (126.2 IP) 4.78 ERA 5.19 8.4 K/9 6.0

Vegas Odds for Astros at Royals

HOU Odds to Win: -200

-200 KC Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 10.5 runs

Nationals at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Jake Irvin (3-5) to the hill as they play the Brewers, who will counter with Wade Miley (7-4) for the matchup between the teams on Friday.

WSH: Irvin MIL: Miley 22 (113.2 IP) Games/IP 20 (103.2 IP) 4.28 ERA 3.30 7.3 K/9 5.8

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -200

-200 WSH Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 8.5 runs

Phillies at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Aaron Nola (12-9) to the hill as they play the Cardinals, who will counter with Zack Thompson (5-5) for the game between the clubs on Friday.

PHI: Nola STL: Thompson 29 (176.1 IP) Games/IP 22 (51 IP) 4.64 ERA 4.06 9.4 K/9 10.4

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Cardinals

PHI Odds to Win: -145

-145 STL Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8.5 runs

Giants at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Logan Webb (10-12) to the hill as they face the Rockies, who will look to Chase Anderson (0-5) for the game between the teams on Friday.

SF: Webb COL: Anderson 30 (193 IP) Games/IP 16 (68 IP) 3.54 ERA 6.49 8.3 K/9 6.6

Vegas Odds for Giants at Rockies

SF Odds to Win: -225

-225 COL Odds to Win: +185

+185 Total: 10.5 runs

Tigers at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (5-3) to the hill as they face the Angels, who will hand the ball to Griffin Canning (7-6) for the matchup between the clubs Friday.

DET: Skubal LAA: Canning 12 (62.1 IP) Games/IP 21 (110 IP) 3.47 ERA 4.34 10.8 K/9 9.8

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Angels

DET Odds to Win: -125

-125 LAA Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 7.5 runs

Cubs at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Justin Steele (16-3) to the mound as they face the Diamondbacks, who will look to Brandon Pfaadt (1-8) for the game between the clubs Friday.

CHC: Steele ARI: Pfaadt 27 (159 IP) Games/IP 16 (80.2 IP) 2.83 ERA 6.25 9.0 K/9 8.0

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Diamondbacks

CHC Odds to Win: -135

-135 ARI Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8.5 runs

Padres at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Seth Lugo (6-7) to the mound as they play the Athletics, who will give the start to Sean Newcomb (1-0) when the teams meet Friday.

SD: Lugo OAK: Newcomb 23 (125.2 IP) Games/IP 6 (12 IP) 3.80 ERA 0.75 8.5 K/9 11.3

Vegas Odds for Padres at Athletics

SD Odds to Win: -200

-200 OAK Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 8.5 runs

Dodgers at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (9-3) to the mound as they face the Mariners, who will give the start to George Kirby (10-9) when the clubs play on Friday.

LAD: Miller SEA: Kirby 18 (101.2 IP) Games/IP 27 (165.2 IP) 3.98 ERA 3.48 8.1 K/9 8.2

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -110

-110 LAD Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 7.5 runs

