If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

Bunkie High School at Jonesboro-Hodge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Jonesboro, LA

Jonesboro, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Marksville High School at Grant High School