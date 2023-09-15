Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will play Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Friday at Kauffman Stadium, at 8:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -200 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +165 moneyline odds. The total for the matchup has been set at 9.5 runs.

Astros vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -200 +165 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 3-4.

The Astros and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Astros are winless against the spread in their last two chances. Houston games have gone under the point total three times in a row, and the average total during this stretch was 8.7 runs.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros are 57-45 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 55.9% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, Houston has gone 14-7 (66.7%).

The Astros have a 66.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Houston has played in 147 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 77 times (77-67-3).

The Astros have an 8-10-0 record ATS this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-37 45-27 27-21 53-43 53-46 27-18

