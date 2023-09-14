The New Orleans Saints have +3000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 14.

Watch the Saints this season on Fubo!

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +120

+120 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Saints to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans went 6-10-0 ATS last season.

A total of six Saints games last season went over the point total.

New Orleans ranked 19th in total offense this season (333.8 yards per game), but it played really well on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the with 333.8 yards allowed per game.

The Saints went 4-5 at home last season and 3-5 away from home.

When the underdog, New Orleans had just two victories (2-8) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 4-2.

The Saints were 5-7 in the NFC, including 2-4 in the NFC South.

Saints Impact Players

Derek Carr had 24 TD passes and 14 interceptions in 15 games for the Raiders last year, completing 60.8% of his throws for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game).

Jamaal Williams ran for 1,066 yards (62.7 per game) and 17 touchdowns in 17 games for the Lions last season.

Taysom Hill passed for 240 yards (15.0 per game), completing 68.4% of his passes, with two touchdowns and zero interceptions in 16 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Chris Olave scored four TDs, catching 72 balls for 1,042 yards (69.5 per game).

As a tone-setter on defense, Demario Davis collected 109 tackles, 10.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and one interception in 17 games last year.

Bet on Saints to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Saints Player Futures

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans W 16-15 +10000 2 September 18 @ Panthers - +20000 3 September 24 @ Packers - +4000 4 October 1 Buccaneers - +12500 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +6600 6 October 15 @ Texans - +40000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +2000 8 October 29 @ Colts - +25000 9 November 5 Bears - +12500 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +5000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +5000 13 December 3 Lions - +1800 14 December 10 Panthers - +20000 15 December 17 Giants - +8000 16 December 21 @ Rams - +10000 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +12500 18 January 7 Falcons - +5000

Odds are current as of September 14 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.