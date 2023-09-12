Yordan Alvarez vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yordan Alvarez -- hitting .367 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on September 12 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez is hitting .296 with 18 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 61 walks.
- In 71 of 97 games this year (73.2%) Alvarez has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (24.7%).
- In 24.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 46.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 26.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 55.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.4%.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|46
|.282
|AVG
|.310
|.394
|OBP
|.430
|.475
|SLG
|.684
|18
|XBH
|27
|8
|HR
|18
|36
|RBI
|49
|42/28
|K/BB
|34/33
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.58).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Sears (4-11 with a 4.45 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 29th of the season.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.45 ERA ranks 38th, 1.226 WHIP ranks 26th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 28th.
