Jose Abreu and the Houston Astros play Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -300 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Athletics +240 moneyline odds. The over/under for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Astros gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Astros vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -300 +240 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Astros and their opponents are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Astros failed to cover.

Read More About This Game

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won 56% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (56-44).

Houston has played in three games as moneyline favorites with odds of -300 or shorter and won every time.

The Astros have a 75% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Houston has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 77 times this season for a 77-65-3 record against the over/under.

The Astros have covered 47.1% of their games this season, going 8-9-0 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-36 45-27 27-21 52-42 52-46 27-17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.