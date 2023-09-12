Tuesday's contest that pits the Houston Astros (82-63) against the Oakland Athletics (45-99) at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on September 12.

The Astros will give the nod to Justin Verlander (11-7) against the Athletics and JP Sears (4-11).

Astros vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Astros vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 5, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 7-2-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Astros failed to cover.

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 100 times this season and won 56, or 56%, of those games.

Houston has entered three games this season favored by -300 or more, and won each of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 750.

The Astros have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.

