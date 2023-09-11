Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics take the field on Monday at Minute Maid Park against Framber Valdez, who will start for the Houston Astros. First pitch will be at 8:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Astros vs. Athletics Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.4 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB play with 198 total home runs.

Houston ranks sixth in baseball with a .437 slugging percentage.

The Astros rank fourth in MLB with a .261 batting average.

Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.2 runs per game (750 total).

The Astros are fourth in MLB with a .333 on-base percentage.

The Astros strike out 7.7 times per game to rank third in baseball.

The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.

Houston has a 3.97 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros have the 18th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.291).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Valdez (11-9 with a 3.30 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 174 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 28th of the season.

His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when the lefty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

Valdez is trying to continue a third-game quality start streak in this outing.

Valdez will look to go five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.5 innings per outing.

He has made five appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/5/2023 Rangers W 14-1 Away Framber Valdez Nathan Eovaldi 9/6/2023 Rangers W 12-3 Away Justin Verlander Max Scherzer 9/8/2023 Padres L 11-2 Home Hunter Brown Blake Snell 9/9/2023 Padres W 7-5 Home Cristian Javier Seth Lugo 9/10/2023 Padres W 12-2 Home J.P. France Matt Waldron 9/11/2023 Athletics - Home Framber Valdez Mason Miller 9/12/2023 Athletics - Home Justin Verlander JP Sears 9/13/2023 Athletics - Home Hunter Brown Paul Blackburn 9/15/2023 Royals - Away Cristian Javier Zack Greinke 9/16/2023 Royals - Away J.P. France Cole Ragans 9/17/2023 Royals - Away Framber Valdez Brady Singer

