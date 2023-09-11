Monday's contest between the Houston Astros (82-62) and the Oakland Athletics (44-99) at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 6-3 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Astros squad securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on September 11.

The Astros will give the ball to Framber Valdez (11-9, 3.30 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Mason Miller (0-2, 3.09 ERA).

Astros vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, September 11, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 6, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 8-1-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have been favorites in 99 games this season and won 56 (56.6%) of those contests.

Houston is 5-1 this season when entering a game favored by -275 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 73.3% chance to win.

Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 750 total runs this season.

The Astros have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule