Astros vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 11
Monday's contest between the Houston Astros (82-62) and the Oakland Athletics (44-99) at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 6-3 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Astros squad securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on September 11.
The Astros will give the ball to Framber Valdez (11-9, 3.30 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Mason Miller (0-2, 3.09 ERA).
Astros vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
Astros vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Astros 6, Athletics 3.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 8-1-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
- The Astros have been favorites in 99 games this season and won 56 (56.6%) of those contests.
- Houston is 5-1 this season when entering a game favored by -275 or more on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 73.3% chance to win.
- Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 750 total runs this season.
- The Astros have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 5
|@ Rangers
|W 14-1
|Framber Valdez vs Nathan Eovaldi
|September 6
|@ Rangers
|W 12-3
|Justin Verlander vs Max Scherzer
|September 8
|Padres
|L 11-2
|Hunter Brown vs Blake Snell
|September 9
|Padres
|W 7-5
|Cristian Javier vs Seth Lugo
|September 10
|Padres
|W 12-2
|J.P. France vs Matt Waldron
|September 11
|Athletics
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Mason Miller
|September 12
|Athletics
|-
|Justin Verlander vs JP Sears
|September 13
|Athletics
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Paul Blackburn
|September 15
|@ Royals
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Zack Greinke
|September 16
|@ Royals
|-
|J.P. France vs Cole Ragans
|September 17
|@ Royals
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Brady Singer
