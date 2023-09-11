On Monday, Alex Bregman (batting .357 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Mason Miller. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Mason Miller

Mason Miller TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .450, fueled by 52 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 65th in the league in slugging.

Bregman will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 in his last games.

In 65.7% of his 143 games this season, Bregman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 42 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 22 games this year (15.4%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his chances at the plate.

Bregman has picked up an RBI in 58 games this season (40.6%), with more than one RBI in 23 of them (16.1%).

He has scored a run in 71 games this season, with multiple runs 19 times.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 71 .272 AVG .271 .369 OBP .365 .423 SLG .474 20 XBH 32 9 HR 13 40 RBI 53 34/39 K/BB 46/39 4 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings