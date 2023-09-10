Yainer Diaz vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, three walks and eight RBI), take on starting pitcher Matt Waldron and the San Diego Padres at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Padres.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Padres Starter: Matt Waldron
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .283 with 19 doubles, 21 home runs and 10 walks.
- Diaz enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .333 with two homers.
- Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (62 of 93), with multiple hits 24 times (25.8%).
- Looking at the 93 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 20 of them (21.5%), and in 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has had an RBI in 38 games this year (40.9%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (12.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 40.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.5%.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|46
|.325
|AVG
|.239
|.341
|OBP
|.269
|.626
|SLG
|.447
|23
|XBH
|17
|13
|HR
|8
|30
|RBI
|24
|31/3
|K/BB
|32/7
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres are sending Waldron (0-2) out for his third start of the season.
- His last appearance came in relief on Monday when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
