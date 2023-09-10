Two of the WNBA's top players will be on show when Rhyne Howard (17.4 points per game, 13th in league) and the Atlanta Dream (19-20) welcome in Arike Ogunbowale (20.9, fifth) and the Dallas Wings (21-18) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on BSSWX and BSSO.

Wings vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Gateway Center Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Key Stats for Wings vs. Dream

Dallas averages only four more points per game (87.7) than Atlanta gives up (83.7).

Dallas is shooting 44.1% from the field, 1.3% higher than the 42.8% Atlanta's opponents have shot this season.

The Wings have compiled a 15-8 straight-up record in games they shoot over 42.8% from the field.

Dallas is hitting 31.7% of its shots from deep, which is only 1.7 percentage points fewer than the 33.4% Atlanta's opponents are averaging on the season.

The Wings are 12-6 when shooting above 33.4% as a team from three-point range.

Atlanta averages 36.3 rebounds a contest, 2.2 fewer rebounds per game than Dallas' average.

Wings Recent Performance

While the Wings are putting up 87.7 points per game in 2023, they have improved that mark over their last 10 games, producing 92 a contest.

Dallas is averaging 92 points per game over its last 10 games, which is 4.3 more than its average for the season (87.7).

The Wings are sinking 7.2 three-pointers per game in their past 10 games, which is 0.4 more than their average for the season (6.8). Likewise, they own a better three-point percentage over their previous 10 contests (36.2%) compared to their season average from downtown (31.7%).

Wings Injuries