A pair of the WNBA's top players will be squaring off when Rhyne Howard (17.4 points per game, 13th in league) and the Atlanta Dream (19-20) welcome in Arike Ogunbowale (20.9, fifth) and the Dallas Wings (21-18) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on BSSWX and BSSO.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Wings vs. Dream matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wings vs. Dream Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSWX and BSSO
  • Location: College Park, Georgia
  • Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Wings vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Dream Moneyline Wings Moneyline
Wings vs. Dream Betting Trends

  • The Dream have compiled a 19-17-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Wings have won 20 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 18 times.
  • Atlanta has been favored by 1.5 points or more 15 times this season, and covered the spread in nine of those contests.
  • Dallas is 7-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
  • So far this season, 16 out of the Dream's 38 games have hit the over.
  • A total of 23 Wings games this season have hit the over.

