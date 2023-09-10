Wings vs. Dream: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 10
A pair of the WNBA's top players will be squaring off when Rhyne Howard (17.4 points per game, 13th in league) and the Atlanta Dream (19-20) welcome in Arike Ogunbowale (20.9, fifth) and the Dallas Wings (21-18) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on BSSWX and BSSO.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Wings vs. Dream matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Wings vs. Dream Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSWX and BSSO
- Location: College Park, Georgia
- Arena: Gateway Center Arena
Wings vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Dream Moneyline
|Wings Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Dream (-1.5)
|171.5
|-118
|-102
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Dream (-1.5)
|171.5
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Dream (-1.5)
|171.5
|-130
|+100
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Dream (-1.5)
|171.5
|-130
|+100
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Wings vs. Dream Betting Trends
- The Dream have compiled a 19-17-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Wings have won 20 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 18 times.
- Atlanta has been favored by 1.5 points or more 15 times this season, and covered the spread in nine of those contests.
- Dallas is 7-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
- So far this season, 16 out of the Dream's 38 games have hit the over.
- A total of 23 Wings games this season have hit the over.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.