Michael Brantley -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the San Diego Padres, with Matt Waldron on the mound, on September 10 at 2:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Padres.

Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Padres Starter: Matt Waldron
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Michael Brantley At The Plate

  • Brantley is hitting .348 with a double and two home runs.
  • In four of seven games this season (57.1%) Brantley has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (57.1%).
  • In seven games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Brantley has picked up an RBI in 42.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 42.9% of his games.
  • In three of seven games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
.333 AVG .364
.333 OBP .333
.583 SLG .727
1 XBH 2
1 HR 1
2 RBI 4
0/0 K/BB 1/0
0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Padres' 3.86 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Padres are sending Waldron (0-2) to make his third start of the season.
  • In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Monday -- the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
