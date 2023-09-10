The Dallas Cowboys (0-0) and the New York Giants (0-0) square off on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in a clash of NFC East foes.

As the Cowboys ready for this matchup against the Giants, take a look at the betting insights and trends for both teams.

Cowboys vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC City: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey Venue: MetLife Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cowboys 3 45.5 -175 +145

Cowboys vs. Giants Betting Records & Stats

Dallas Cowboys

In seven games last season, the Cowboys and their opponents scored more than 45.5 combined points.

Dallas had an average point total of 44.2 in its matchups last season, 1.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Against the spread, the Cowboys were 9-7-0 last season.

The Cowboys won nine of the 12 games they were favored on the moneyline last season (75%).

Dallas had a 6-3 record last year (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter.

New York Giants

The Giants' games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 45.5 points in seven of 17 outings.

The average over/under for New York's contests last year was 42.7, 2.8 fewer points than this game's total.

The Giants' record against the spread last season was 13-4-0.

The Giants were underdogs 12 times last season and won six, or 50%, of those games.

New York had a record of 4-5 in games where sportsbooks had them as underdogs of at least +145 on the moneyline.

Cowboys vs. Giants Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Cowboys 27.5 3 20.1 6 44.2 7 Giants 21.5 15 21.8 17 42.7 7

Cowboys Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.2 45.2 43.1 Implied Team Total AVG 25.4 26.7 23.7 ATS Record 9-7-0 6-3-0 3-4-0 Over/Under Record 9-8-0 5-4-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-3 7-0 2-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 1-1 2-1

Giants Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.7 41.7 43.9 Implied Team Total AVG 24.1 22.8 25.6 ATS Record 13-4-0 6-3-0 7-1-0 Over/Under Record 7-10-0 4-5-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 3-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 6-5-1 2-1-1 4-4

