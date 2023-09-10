The Houston Astros (81-62) and San Diego Padres (67-76) meet on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Astros will give the ball to J.P. France (10-5, 3.72 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Padres will counter with Matt Waldron (0-2, 5.12 ERA).

Astros vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (10-5, 3.72 ERA) vs Waldron - SD (0-2, 5.12 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France

The Astros' France (10-5) will make his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings against the Texas Rangers.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 3.72 ERA this season with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.8 walks per nine across 21 games.

He has earned a quality start 12 times in 20 starts this season.

France has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matt Waldron

Waldron (0-2) starts for the Padres, his third this season.

His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Monday when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

He has a 5.12 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .256 against him over his four games this season.

Waldron has pitched five or more innings in a game two times this season entering this matchup.

