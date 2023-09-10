Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Padres on September 10, 2023
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Player prop odds are among the many ways to bet on the Houston Astros-San Diego Padres matchup at Minute Maid Park on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 26 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 78 walks and 92 RBI (150 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a .272/.368/.449 slash line on the season.
- Bregman has picked up a hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .395 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|Sep. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|Sep. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Sep. 6
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Rangers
|Sep. 5
|1-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Sep. 4
|4-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|5
|0
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Ha-Seong Kim Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Kim Stats
- Ha-Seong Kim has 21 doubles, 17 home runs, 68 walks and 58 RBI (130 total hits). He's also stolen 34 bases.
- He has a .271/.362/.421 slash line so far this year.
Kim Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Sep. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Sep. 8
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Phillies
|Sep. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Sep. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Sep. 4
|2-for-6
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
