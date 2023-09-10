Player prop odds are among the many ways to bet on the Houston Astros-San Diego Padres matchup at Minute Maid Park on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Padres Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 26 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 78 walks and 92 RBI (150 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .272/.368/.449 slash line on the season.

Bregman has picked up a hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .395 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Sep. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Sep. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Sep. 6 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Rangers Sep. 5 1-for-5 2 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Sep. 4 4-for-4 1 0 2 5 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Ha-Seong Kim Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Kim Stats

Ha-Seong Kim has 21 doubles, 17 home runs, 68 walks and 58 RBI (130 total hits). He's also stolen 34 bases.

He has a .271/.362/.421 slash line so far this year.

Kim Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Sep. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Sep. 8 2-for-4 2 0 2 2 3 vs. Phillies Sep. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 4 2-for-6 0 0 3 2 0

