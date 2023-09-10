Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will play Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres on Sunday at Minute Maid Park, at 2:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.4 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB action with 197 total home runs.

Houston ranks seventh in baseball, slugging .436.

The Astros are fourth in MLB with a .261 batting average.

Houston has the No. 5 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.2 runs per game (738 total runs).

The Astros rank fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .333.

The Astros strike out 7.7 times per game to rank third in baseball.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.

Houston has a 3.98 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros average baseball's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.289).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

J.P. France (10-5) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 3.72 ERA in 121 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.

France has registered 12 quality starts this year.

France will try to prolong a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 21 appearances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/4/2023 Rangers W 13-6 Away J.P. France Andrew Heaney 9/5/2023 Rangers W 14-1 Away Framber Valdez Nathan Eovaldi 9/6/2023 Rangers W 12-3 Away Justin Verlander Max Scherzer 9/8/2023 Padres L 11-2 Home Hunter Brown Blake Snell 9/9/2023 Padres W 7-5 Home Cristian Javier Seth Lugo 9/10/2023 Padres - Home J.P. France Matt Waldron 9/11/2023 Athletics - Home Framber Valdez - 9/12/2023 Athletics - Home Justin Verlander JP Sears 9/13/2023 Athletics - Home Hunter Brown Paul Blackburn 9/15/2023 Royals - Away Cristian Javier Zack Greinke 9/16/2023 Royals - Away J.P. France Cole Ragans

