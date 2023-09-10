Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros hit the field on Sunday at Minute Maid Park against Matt Waldron, who is starting for the San Diego Padres. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Padres +120 moneyline odds. The total is 10 runs for this matchup.

Astros vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -145 +120 10 -105 -115 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games. In five straight games, Houston and its opponent have finished above the over/under, with the average total set by oddsmakers in that span being 8.9 runs.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have been the moneyline favorite 98 total times this season. They've finished 55-43 in those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, Houston has a 36-25 record (winning 59% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Astros a 59.2% chance to win.

Houston has played in 143 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-64-3).

The Astros have gone 8-8-0 against the spread this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-35 45-27 26-21 52-41 51-45 27-17

