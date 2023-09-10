Sunday's game features the Houston Astros (81-62) and the San Diego Padres (67-76) facing off at Minute Maid Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Astros according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on September 10.

The probable starters are J.P. France (10-5) for the Astros and Matt Waldron (0-2) for the Padres.

Astros vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Astros vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 7-2-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have been favored 98 times and won 55, or 56.1%, of those games.

This season Houston has won 36 of its 61 games, or 59%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The Astros have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Houston has scored 738 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Astros have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.

