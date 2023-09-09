Yordan Alvarez vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
On Saturday, Yordan Alvarez (batting .441 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (1-for-1 with an RBI) against the Padres.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez has 17 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 59 walks while batting .292.
- Alvarez has picked up a hit in 73.4% of his 94 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.4% of them.
- He has homered in 24.5% of his games in 2023, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Alvarez has driven in a run in 43 games this year (45.7%), including 25 games with more than one RBI (26.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 53 of 94 games this season, and more than once 11 times.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|46
|.274
|AVG
|.310
|.387
|OBP
|.430
|.452
|SLG
|.684
|16
|XBH
|27
|7
|HR
|18
|33
|RBI
|49
|42/26
|K/BB
|34/33
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (155 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will send Lugo (6-6) out for his 23rd start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.49 ERA and 117 strikeouts through 121 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.49, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents have a .252 batting average against him.
