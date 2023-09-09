Pac-12 Games Today: How to Watch Pac-12 Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 2
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Week 2 college football slate includes 11 games involving teams from the Pac-12. Wanting to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find info below on how to watch.
Pac-12 Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Nebraska Cornhuskers at Colorado Buffaloes
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|FOX (Live stream on Fubo)
|Utah Utes at Baylor Bears
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Washington Huskies
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Oregon Ducks at Texas Tech Red Raiders
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|FOX (Live stream on Fubo)
|Wisconsin Badgers at Washington State Cougars
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
|Arizona Wildcats at Mississippi State Bulldogs
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|UCLA Bruins at San Diego State Aztecs
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|CBS (Live stream on Fubo)
|UC Davis Aggies at Oregon State Beavers
|9:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Stanford Cardinal at USC Trojans
|10:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|FOX (Live stream on Fubo)
|Oklahoma State Cowboys at Arizona State Sun Devils
|10:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Auburn Tigers at California Golden Bears
|10:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
