It'll be the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) against the Purdue Boilermakers (0-1) in college football play at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Virginia Tech vs. Purdue?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Lane Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Virginia Tech 33, Purdue 30

Virginia Tech 33, Purdue 30 Virginia Tech has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Hokies have played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Purdue has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Boilermakers have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +110.

The Hokies have a 56.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Virginia Tech (-2.5)



Virginia Tech (-2.5) Virginia Tech has covered the spread every time thus far this season.

The Hokies have been favored by 2.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Purdue is winless against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (48.5)



Over (48.5) Together, the two teams combine for 71 points per game, 22.5 points more than the over/under of 48.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Virginia Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.5 48.5 Implied Total AVG 33 33 ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Purdue

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.5 46.5 Implied Total AVG 26 26 ATS Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

