According to our computer projections, the Miami Hurricanes will beat the Texas A&M Aggies when the two teams match up at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, September 9, which begins at 3:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL) Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Miami (FL) (+3.5) Toss Up (51) Miami (FL) 27, Texas A&M 24

Week 2 Predictions

Texas A&M Betting Info (2023)

The Aggies have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Aggies have posted one win against the spread this year.

In games they have played as 3.5-point favorites or more, Texas A&M has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

The Aggies and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.

The over/under for this game is 51 points, 1.5 more than the average point total for Texas A&M games this season.

Miami (FL) Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Hurricanes have a 42.6% chance to win.

The Hurricanes is 1-0-0 against the spread this year.

No Hurricanes one games with a set total this season have gone over the total.

The average total for Miami (FL) games this season is 6.5 less points than the point total of 51 for this outing.

Aggies vs. Hurricanes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas A&M 52 10 52 10 -- -- Miami (FL) 38 3 38 3 -- --

