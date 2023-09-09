The South Alabama Jaguars (0-1) square off against an FCS opponent, the SE Louisiana Lions (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

South Alabama has been a bottom-25 offense this year, ranking 19th-worst with 265 yards per game. The defense is ranked 104th in the FBS (436 yards allowed per game). SE Louisiana ranks 102nd in the FCS with 7 points per game on offense, and it ranks 103rd with 48 points given up per game on the defensive side of the ball.

SE Louisiana vs. South Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

SE Louisiana vs. South Alabama Key Statistics

SE Louisiana South Alabama 208 (101st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 265 (116th) 525 (98th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 436 (92nd) 83 (94th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 75 (114th) 125 (96th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 190 (90th) 1 (87th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (128th) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

SE Louisiana Stats Leaders

Eli Sawyer has compiled 85 yards on 57.9% passing this season.

The team's top rusher, Harlan Dixon, has carried the ball eight times for 51 yards (51 per game) this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 42 receiving yards (42 per game) on four catches.

Derrick Graham Jr. has racked up 23 yards on five carries.

Darius Lewis has totaled 25 receiving yards (25 yards per game) on three receptions.

Bauer Sharp's two catches (on three targets) have netted him 20 yards (20 ypg).

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has compiled 190 yards (190 ypg) on 23-of-30 passing with one touchdown compared to two interceptions this season.

La'Damian Webb has 40 rushing yards on nine carries.

This season, Kentrel Bullock has carried the ball 12 times for 37 yards (37 per game), while also racking up 19 yards through the air .

Jamaal Pritchett's 63 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted eight times and has collected five catches.

Caullin Lacy has caught seven passes for 60 yards (60 yards per game) this year.

