The South Alabama Jaguars (0-1) are heavily favored by 22.5 points over the FCS SE Louisiana Lions on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The contest has a point total set at 59.5.

South Alabama is compiling 17 points per game on offense, which ranks them 101st in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 107th, giving up 37 points per game. SE Louisiana ranks 99th in total yards per game (208), but it has been worse on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 20th-worst in the FCS with 525 total yards allowed per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

SE Louisiana vs. South Alabama Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Hancock Whitney Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

South Alabama vs SE Louisiana Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline South Alabama -22.5 -115 -115 59.5 -115 -115 N/A N/A

Looking to place a bet on SE Louisiana vs. South Alabama? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

SE Louisiana Betting Records & Stats

Bet on SE Louisiana to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

SE Louisiana Stats Leaders

Cephus Johnson last year registered 1,527 passing yards with 10 passing touchdowns, six interceptions and a 64.5% completion percentage.

In addition to the numbers he put up through the air, Johnson contributed 611 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

Carlos Washington Jr. compiled 715 rushing yards (4.9 yards per carry) and 15 TDs.

Washington had 22 receptions (1.7 per game) for 141 yards (10.8 per game) and zero TDs.

Jessie Britt compiled 563 rushing yards (43.3 yards per game) and six touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards per carry.

In the receiving game, Britt caught 20 balls on 19 targets for 176 yards and two touchdowns.

Eli Sawyer delivered 1,605 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, one interception and a 62.4% completion percentage in 13 games last season.

Jack Henderson helped carry the defense with 15 tackles, three TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions in 13 games.

On defense, Bryce Cage delivered four sacks to go with one TFL and three tackles.

Herman Christophe was on the field for 13 games and amassed two interceptions to go along with six tackles, one sack, and one pass defended.

A significant contributor on defense, Arlen Williams had three tackles, one TFL, and two sacks.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.