Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 9, when the NC State Wolfpack and Notre Dame Fighting Irish go head to head at 12:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Wolfpack. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Looking to bet on Notre Dame vs. NC State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Notre Dame vs. NC State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction NC State (+7.5) Under (50.5) NC State 29, Notre Dame 13

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 2 Predictions

Notre Dame Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Fighting Irish have an implied win probability of 75.0%.

The Fighting Irish have won twice against the spread this season.

Notre Dame has a perfect 2-0 ATS record when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

One of the Fighting Irish's two games this season has gone over the point total.

The point total average for Notre Dame games this season is 52, 1.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

NC State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 29.4% chance of a victory for the Wolfpack.

The Wolfpack have put together a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.

No Wolfpack one games with a set total this year have hit the over.

The average point total for the NC State this season is two points less than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fighting Irish vs. Wolfpack 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Notre Dame 49 3 56 3 -- -- NC State 24 14 -- -- 24 14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.