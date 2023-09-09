There is no shortage of excitement on today's MLB schedule, including the Seattle Mariners squaring off against the Tampa Bay Rays.

There is live coverage available for all the action in the MLB today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The New York Yankees (70-71) take on the Milwaukee Brewers (78-62)

The Brewers will hit the field at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Saturday at 2:05 PM ET. Click here for a full preview of this game

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES

YES Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.273 AVG, 25 HR, 62 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.273 AVG, 25 HR, 62 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.274 AVG, 17 HR, 71 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

NYY Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -147 +125 8.5

The Minnesota Twins (74-67) take on the New York Mets (64-76)

The Mets will take to the field at Target Field against the Twins on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET. Click here to read more about this game

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.232 AVG, 18 HR, 63 RBI)

Carlos Correa (.232 AVG, 18 HR, 63 RBI) NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.251 AVG, 26 HR, 85 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

MIN Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -147 +125 9

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

The Chicago Cubs (76-66) face the Arizona Diamondbacks (74-68)

The Diamondbacks will hit the field at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.318 AVG, 24 HR, 86 RBI)

Cody Bellinger (.318 AVG, 24 HR, 86 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.285 AVG, 24 HR, 68 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

CHC Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -144 +123 6.5

The Toronto Blue Jays (78-63) play host to the Kansas City Royals (44-98)

The Royals will look to pick up a road win at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.266 AVG, 21 HR, 84 RBI)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.266 AVG, 21 HR, 84 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.273 AVG, 28 HR, 85 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

TOR Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -238 +190 8.5

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

The Tampa Bay Rays (86-56) host the Seattle Mariners (79-62)

The Mariners will hit the field at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.315 AVG, 18 HR, 67 RBI)

Yandy Díaz (.315 AVG, 18 HR, 67 RBI) SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.280 AVG, 28 HR, 94 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

TB Moneyline SEA Moneyline Total -135 +114 8

The Washington Nationals (63-78) face the Los Angeles Dodgers (86-54)

The Dodgers will hit the field at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.285 AVG, 23 HR, 74 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.285 AVG, 23 HR, 74 RBI) LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.314 AVG, 38 HR, 99 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

LAD Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -226 +186 9.5

The Boston Red Sox (72-69) play host to the Baltimore Orioles (89-51)

The Orioles will take to the field at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.265 AVG, 29 HR, 91 RBI)

Rafael Devers (.265 AVG, 29 HR, 91 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.274 AVG, 18 HR, 70 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

BOS Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -148 +126 10

The Philadelphia Phillies (77-63) host the Miami Marlins (73-68)

The Marlins will take to the field at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Saturday at 6:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.195 AVG, 41 HR, 90 RBI)

Kyle Schwarber (.195 AVG, 41 HR, 90 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.350 AVG, 6 HR, 63 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

PHI Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -193 +162 9

The Detroit Tigers (64-77) face the Chicago White Sox (55-86)

The White Sox will look to pick up a road win at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.234 AVG, 27 HR, 77 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.234 AVG, 27 HR, 77 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.271 AVG, 35 HR, 71 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

DET Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -212 +175 8.5

The Cincinnati Reds (73-70) take on the St. Louis Cardinals (62-79)

The Cardinals hope to get a road victory at Great American Ball Park against the Reds on Saturday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.268 AVG, 20 HR, 77 RBI)

Spencer Steer (.268 AVG, 20 HR, 77 RBI) STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.275 AVG, 26 HR, 88 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

STL Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -132 +111 10.5

The Texas Rangers (76-64) take on the Oakland Athletics (44-97)

The Athletics hope to get a road victory at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.278 AVG, 22 HR, 85 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.278 AVG, 22 HR, 85 RBI) OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.252 AVG, 4 HR, 42 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

TEX Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -345 +280 9

The Houston Astros (80-62) take on the San Diego Padres (67-75)

The Padres will hit the field at Minute Maid Park versus the Astros on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.288 AVG, 26 HR, 99 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.288 AVG, 26 HR, 99 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.258 AVG, 28 HR, 85 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

HOU Moneyline SD Moneyline Total -132 +112 9

The Atlanta Braves (92-48) play host to the Pittsburgh Pirates (65-76)

The Pirates hope to get a road victory at Truist Park versus the Braves on Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.334 AVG, 35 HR, 90 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.334 AVG, 35 HR, 90 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.265 AVG, 19 HR, 67 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

ATL Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -236 +191 10

The San Francisco Giants (71-70) play host to the Colorado Rockies (51-89)

The Rockies will hit the field at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Saturday at 9:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.290 AVG, 22 HR, 54 RBI)

Wilmer Flores (.290 AVG, 22 HR, 54 RBI) COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.247 AVG, 22 HR, 69 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

SF Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -255 +209 8

The Los Angeles Angels (65-77) take on the Cleveland Guardians (68-74)

The Guardians hope to get a road victory at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.304 AVG, 44 HR, 95 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.304 AVG, 44 HR, 95 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.271 AVG, 21 HR, 72 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

CLE Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -121 +102 8.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.