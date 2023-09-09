After going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, Michael Brantley and the Houston Astros take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Seth Lugo) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Rangers.

Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Michael Brantley At The Plate

Brantley has a double and two home runs while hitting .316.

In 50.0% of his games this year (three of six), Brantley has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (50.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in two of six games played this year, and in 10% of his plate appearances.

Brantley has driven home a run in three games this season (50.0%), including more than one RBI in 50.0% of his games.

He has scored at least one run three times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 3 .250 AVG .364 .250 OBP .333 .625 SLG .727 1 XBH 2 1 HR 1 2 RBI 4 0/0 K/BB 1/0 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings