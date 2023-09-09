The Florida Gators (0-1) face an FCS opponent, the McNeese Cowboys (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Florida is totaling 346 yards per game on offense this season (90th in the FBS), and is surrendering 270 yards per game (41st) on the other side of the ball. McNeese's defense has been bottom-25 in scoring defense this season, surrendering 52 points per game, which ranks 17th-worst in the FCS. Offensively, it ranks 32nd with 34 points per contest.

We give more details below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPNU.

McNeese vs. Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Watch this game on Fubo City: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

McNeese vs. Florida Key Statistics

McNeese Florida 278 (78th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 346 (94th) 554 (102nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 270 (38th) 89 (85th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 13 (129th) 189 (56th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 333 (22nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (38th) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (97th)

McNeese Stats Leaders

Nate Glantz has thrown for 166 yards (166 ypg) to lead McNeese, completing 42.9% of his passes this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 34 yards (34 ypg) on 18 carries with two touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, D'Angelo Durham, has carried the ball 14 times for 45 yards (45 per game) with one touchdown.

Jihad Marks' 52 receiving yards (52 yards per game) lead the team. He has five catches on zero targets.

Jalen Johnson has racked up 49 receiving yards (49 yards per game) on six receptions.

Coleby Hamm's zero targets have resulted in one catch for 19 yards.

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz has recorded 333 yards (333 ypg) on 31-of-44 passing with one touchdown compared to one interception this season.

Trevor Etienne has carried the ball seven times for a team-high 25 yards on the ground.

Eugene Wilson III has carried the ball one time for 9 yards (9 per game) while also racking up 24 yards through the air.

Ricky Pearsall's team-leading 92 yards as a receiver have come on eight receptions (out of 13 targets).

Marcus Burke has caught two passes for 61 yards (61 yards per game) this year.

Jonathan Odom has been the target of four passes and hauled in four catches for 46 yards, an average of 46 yards per contest.

