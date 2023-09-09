The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-0) meet a fellow Sun Belt opponent when they visit the Old Dominion Monarchs (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

Defensively, Louisiana has been a top-25 unit, ranking 11th-best by allowing just 187 yards per game. The offense ranks 55th (429 yards per game). Old Dominion is accumulating 295 total yards per game on offense this season (105th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 368 total yards per game (86th-ranked).

Louisiana vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Louisiana vs. Old Dominion Key Statistics

Louisiana Old Dominion 429 (66th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 295 (106th) 187 (10th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 368 (76th) 206 (38th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 201 (41st) 223 (73rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 94 (129th) 3 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (104th) 1 (52nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (97th)

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Ben Wooldridge has 223 pass yards for Louisiana, completing 43.8% of his passes and tossing three touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 29 rushing yards (29 ypg) on six carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Dre'lyn Washington, has carried the ball eight times for 88 yards (88 per game), scoring one time.

Jacob Kibodi has been handed the ball nine times this year and racked up 49 yards (49 per game).

Peter LeBlanc's leads his squad with 58 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on two catches (out of two targets) and scored one touchdown.

Terrance Carter has caught two passes while averaging 42 yards per game.

Neal Johnson has been the target of 11 passes and racked up three grabs for 38 yards, an average of 38 yards per contest.

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has thrown for 94 yards on 13-of-25 passing with two touchdowns and one interception this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 81 yards.

Keshawn Wicks has taken 14 carries and totaled 73 yards.

Obie Sanni's 18 receiving yards (18 yards per game) lead the team. He has two receptions on two targets.

Isiah Paige has recorded 17 receiving yards (17 yards per game) on two receptions.

Dominic Dutton's one catch (on three targets) has netted him 16 yards (16 ypg) and one touchdown.

