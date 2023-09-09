Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Padres on September 9, 2023
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Player prop odds are among the many ways to wager on the Houston Astros-San Diego Padres matchup at Minute Maid Park on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Cristian Javier Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Javier Stats
- The Astros' Cristian Javier (9-3) will make his 27th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start 10 times in 26 starts this season.
- Javier has made 20 starts of five or more innings in 26 chances this season, and averages 5.3 frames when he pitches.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 26 chances this season.
Javier Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 3
|6.0
|4
|3
|3
|8
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 28
|4.0
|6
|4
|4
|4
|6
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 21
|5.0
|7
|3
|3
|3
|3
|at Marlins
|Aug. 15
|4.2
|6
|5
|4
|2
|1
|at Orioles
|Aug. 9
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|3
|3
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 149 hits with 25 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 78 walks and 92 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashing .272/.369/.449 so far this season.
- Bregman has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .395 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|Sep. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Sep. 6
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Rangers
|Sep. 5
|1-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Sep. 4
|4-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 3
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Ha-Seong Kim Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
Kim Stats
- Ha-Seong Kim has recorded 130 hits with 21 doubles, 17 home runs and 67 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with 34 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .273/.364/.424 so far this year.
Kim Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Sep. 8
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Phillies
|Sep. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Sep. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Sep. 4
|2-for-6
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
