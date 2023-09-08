MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Friday, September 8
As we head into Friday's MLB slate, let's take a look at the probable pitchers for each contest. One of the day's most anticipated matchups pits the Pirates (Mitch Keller) against the Braves (Bryce Elder).
Read on to find the likely starting pitchers for every game on the schedule for September 8.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Diamondbacks at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (14-7) to the mound as they face the Cubs, who will look to Jameson Taillon (7-9) when the clubs meet on Friday.
|ARI: Gallen
|CHC: Taillon
|29 (178.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|25 (127.1 IP)
|3.48
|ERA
|5.73
|9.4
|K/9
|8.0
For a full breakdown of the Gallen vs Taillon matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Cubs
- ARI Odds to Win: -115
- CHC Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Cubs
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send George Kirby (10-9) to the mound as they play the Rays, who will hand the ball to Taj Bradley (5-7) when the clubs face off on Friday.
|SEA: Kirby
|TB: Bradley
|26 (159.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (79.2 IP)
|3.39
|ERA
|5.31
|8.2
|K/9
|12.0
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Rays
- SEA Odds to Win: -115
- TB Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Rays
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSUN (regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals at Reds Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Drew Rom (0-2) to the mound as they face the Reds, who will hand the ball to Andrew Abbott (8-4) for the matchup between the clubs on Friday.
|STL: Rom
|CIN: Abbott
|3 (13.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (95 IP)
|7.24
|ERA
|3.22
|7.2
|K/9
|9.9
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Reds
- CIN Odds to Win: -130
- STL Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Reds
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: Apple TV+ (regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Mike Clevinger (6-7) to the mound as they face the Tigers, who will counter with Reese Olson (3-6) for the game between the teams Friday.
|CHW: Clevinger
|DET: Olson
|19 (101.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (79.1 IP)
|3.90
|ERA
|4.65
|7.7
|K/9
|9.0
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Tigers
- DET Odds to Win: -125
- CHW Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Tigers
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Eury Perez (5-4) to the bump as they take on the Phillies, who will look to Cristopher Sanchez (2-3) for the matchup between the clubs Friday.
|MIA: Pérez
|PHI: Sanchez
|16 (78.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (75 IP)
|2.86
|ERA
|3.48
|10.9
|K/9
|8.3
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -145
- MIA Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Marlins at Phillies
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-PH (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Emmet Sheehan (3-1) to the bump as they face the Nationals, who will hand the ball to MacKenzie Gore (7-10) when the teams play on Friday.
|LAD: Sheehan
|WSH: Gore
|9 (42.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|26 (132.1 IP)
|5.31
|ERA
|4.28
|7.7
|K/9
|10.0
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Nationals
- LAD Odds to Win: -165
- WSH Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Dodgers at Nationals
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Colin Rea (5-5) to the mound as they play the Yankees, who will look to Luis Severino (4-8) for the matchup between the clubs on Friday.
|MIL: Rea
|NYY: Severino
|21 (104.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (85.1 IP)
|5.07
|ERA
|6.75
|7.8
|K/9
|7.8
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Yankees
- NYY Odds to Win: -125
- MIL Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Brewers at Yankees
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Royals at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Collin Snider (0-0) to the bump as they play the Blue Jays, who will counter with Yusei Kikuchi (9-5) for the game between the teams on Friday.
|KC: Snider
|TOR: Kikuchi
|10 (10.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|27 (143.2 IP)
|4.22
|ERA
|3.63
|4.2
|K/9
|9.5
Vegas Odds for Royals at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -250
- KC Odds to Win: +195
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Royals at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (10-6) to the hill as they play the Red Sox, who will counter with Tanner Houck (4-8) for the matchup between the clubs Friday.
|BAL: Bradish
|BOS: Houck
|25 (139.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (81.2 IP)
|3.03
|ERA
|5.07
|8.8
|K/9
|8.3
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Red Sox
- BAL Odds to Win: -125
- BOS Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Red Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Keller (11-8) to the mound as they take on the Braves, who will hand the ball to Elder (11-4) for the matchup between the teams on Friday.
|PIT: Keller
|ATL: Elder
|28 (169.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|27 (155.1 IP)
|3.93
|ERA
|3.42
|9.9
|K/9
|6.4
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -210
- PIT Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Pirates at Braves
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSE (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Paul Blackburn (4-4) to the mound as they take on the Rangers, who will counter with Jordan Montgomery (8-10) when the clubs play on Friday.
|OAK: Blackburn
|TEX: Montgomery
|17 (89.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|27 (156 IP)
|4.01
|ERA
|3.46
|9.0
|K/9
|8.0
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -250
- OAK Odds to Win: +195
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Athletics at Rangers
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Mets at Twins Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Kodai Senga (10-7) to the bump as they play the Twins, who will hand the ball to Dallas Keuchel (1-1) when the clubs face off Friday.
|NYM: Senga
|MIN: Keuchel
|25 (143.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (21.1 IP)
|3.08
|ERA
|5.06
|11.1
|K/9
|3.4
Vegas Odds for Mets at Twins
- NYM Odds to Win: -115
- MIN Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Mets at Twins
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
Padres at Astros Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Blake Snell (12-9) to the bump as they face the Astros, who will give the start to Hunter Brown (10-10) for the matchup between the clubs Friday.
|SD: Snell
|HOU: Brown
|28 (155 IP)
|Games/IP
|26 (137 IP)
|2.55
|ERA
|4.60
|11.7
|K/9
|10.3
Vegas Odds for Padres at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -130
- SD Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Padres at Astros
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: Apple TV+ (regional restrictions may apply)
Guardians at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Logan Allen (6-7) to the hill as they take on the Angels, who will give the start to Griffin Canning (7-5) for the matchup between the clubs on Friday.
|CLE: Allen
|LAA: Canning
|21 (112.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (104.2 IP)
|3.77
|ERA
|4.30
|8.6
|K/9
|10.1
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Angels
- CLE Odds to Win: -135
- LAA Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Guardians at Angels
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Streaming: BSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Ty Blach (2-1) to the bump as they take on the Giants, who will give the start to Kyle Harrison (1-1) when the clubs play on Friday.
|COL: Blach
|SF: Harrison
|15 (54 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (15.1 IP)
|4.33
|ERA
|4.70
|4.7
|K/9
|12.3
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Giants
- SF Odds to Win: -200
- COL Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Giants
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
