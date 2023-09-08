Jeremy Pena -- hitting .413 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the mound, on September 8 at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-6 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Rangers.

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has 28 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .267.

Pena is batting .375 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Pena has gotten at least one hit in 65.6% of his games this season (84 of 128), with at least two hits 39 times (30.5%).

He has homered in 7.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 25.8% of his games this year, Pena has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (8.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 54 games this year (42.2%), including multiple runs in 16 games.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 63 .253 AVG .281 .328 OBP .329 .386 SLG .404 21 XBH 20 5 HR 5 23 RBI 25 42/22 K/BB 69/15 8 SB 3

