How to Watch the Astros vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 8
Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros head into the first of a three-game series against Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros rank seventh in MLB action with 196 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Houston's .437 slugging percentage is sixth-best in MLB.
- The Astros' .261 batting average is fourth-best in the majors.
- Houston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (729 total, 5.2 per game).
- The Astros rank fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .333.
- The Astros strike out 7.7 times per game to rank third in the majors.
- Houston's pitching staff ranks eighth in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Houston has a 3.92 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros average MLB's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.286).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros will send Hunter Brown (10-10) to make his 26th start of the season. He is 10-10 with a 4.60 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander threw four innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Brown is looking to collect his 12th quality start of the season.
- Brown has pitched five or more innings in a game 16 times this season heading into this outing.
- He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/2/2023
|Yankees
|L 5-4
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Luis Severino
|9/3/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-1
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Michael King
|9/4/2023
|Rangers
|W 13-6
|Away
|J.P. France
|Andrew Heaney
|9/5/2023
|Rangers
|W 14-1
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Nathan Eovaldi
|9/6/2023
|Rangers
|W 12-3
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Max Scherzer
|9/8/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Blake Snell
|9/9/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Seth Lugo
|9/10/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Rich Hill
|9/11/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|9/12/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|JP Sears
|9/13/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Paul Blackburn
