Friday's contest features the Houston Astros (80-61) and the San Diego Padres (66-75) squaring off at Minute Maid Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Astros according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on September 8.

The Astros will call on Hunter Brown (10-10) versus the Padres and Blake Snell (12-9).

Astros vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Astros vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Astros have a record of 2-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have been favored 96 times and won 54, or 56.2%, of those games.

Houston is 36-24 this season when entering a game favored by -145 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 729.

The Astros' 3.92 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule