Astros vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 8
Friday's contest features the Houston Astros (80-61) and the San Diego Padres (66-75) squaring off at Minute Maid Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Astros according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on September 8.
The Astros will call on Hunter Brown (10-10) versus the Padres and Blake Snell (12-9).
Astros vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Padres 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Astros Performance Insights
- In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Astros have a record of 2-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
- This season, the Astros have been favored 96 times and won 54, or 56.2%, of those games.
- Houston is 36-24 this season when entering a game favored by -145 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Astros.
- Houston has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 729.
- The Astros' 3.92 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 2
|Yankees
|L 5-4
|Hunter Brown vs Luis Severino
|September 3
|Yankees
|L 6-1
|Cristian Javier vs Michael King
|September 4
|@ Rangers
|W 13-6
|J.P. France vs Andrew Heaney
|September 5
|@ Rangers
|W 14-1
|Framber Valdez vs Nathan Eovaldi
|September 6
|@ Rangers
|W 12-3
|Justin Verlander vs Max Scherzer
|September 8
|Padres
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Blake Snell
|September 9
|Padres
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Seth Lugo
|September 10
|Padres
|-
|J.P. France vs Rich Hill
|September 11
|Athletics
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|September 12
|Athletics
|-
|Justin Verlander vs JP Sears
|September 13
|Athletics
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Paul Blackburn
