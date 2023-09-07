Today's WNBA slate has just one game -- the Los Angeles Sparks taking on the New York Liberty.

Today's WNBA Games

The New York Liberty play host to the Los Angeles Sparks

The Sparks look to pull off a road win at the Liberty on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this matchup.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Prime Video and YES App

Prime Video and YES App Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

NYL Record: 31-7

31-7 LAS Record: 16-22

16-22 NYL Stats: 89.1 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.1 Opp. PPG (third)

89.1 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.1 Opp. PPG (third) LAS Stats: 78.3 PPG (10th in WNBA), 79.9 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.3 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 3.8 APG)

Breanna Stewart (23.3 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 3.8 APG) LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.1 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 2.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -12.5

-12.5 NYL Odds to Win: -860

-860 LAS Odds to Win: +560

+560 Total: 159.5 points

