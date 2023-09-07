Tony Jones Jr., who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 89th among RBs; 319th overall), tallied 5.4 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 105th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and stats on the New Orleans Saints RB.

Tony Jones Jr. Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 5.40 0.00 - Overall Rank 465 547 319 Position Rank 106 131 89

Tony Jones Jr. 2022 Stats

Jones amassed 24 yards rushing last year on 10 attempts, good for 8.0 yards per game.

Jones accumulated 3.2 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 14 yards -- in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Rams, which was his best game last year.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 14 versus the Carolina Panthers -- Jones accumulated 0.2 fantasy points. His stat line was: 1 carry, 2 yards.

Tony Jones Jr. 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 2 Buccaneers 2.0 2 8 0 0 Week 13 @Rams 3.2 7 14 0 0 Week 14 Panthers 0.2 1 2 0 0

