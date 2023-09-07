Jamaal Williams, who is currently the 35th running back off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (101st overall), put up 213.9 fantasy points last season, which ranked him sixth at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and stats on the New Orleans Saints RB.

Jamaal Williams Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 213.90 124.11 - Overall Rank 26 95 101 Position Rank 7 34 35

Jamaal Williams 2022 Stats

On the ground last season, Williams was a force, scoring 17 rushing TDs and picking up 62.7 yards per game.

Williams accumulated 24.4 fantasy points -- 17 carries, 64 yards, 3 TDs -- in Week 11 versus the New York Giants, which was his best game last season.

Williams accumulated 1.4 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 11 yards -- in Week 16 versus the Carolina Panthers, which ended up being his worst game of the year.

Jamaal Williams 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 Eagles 15.0 11 28 2 0 Week 2 Commanders 6.0 12 53 0 0 Week 3 @Vikings 22.7 20 87 2 0 Week 4 Seahawks 22.9 19 108 2 0 Week 5 @Patriots 5.6 15 56 0 0 Week 7 @Cowboys 6.3 15 79 0 0 Week 8 Dolphins 19.6 10 53 2 0 Week 9 Packers 10.1 24 81 0 0 Week 10 @Bears 11.9 16 59 1 0 Week 11 @Giants 24.4 17 64 3 0 Week 12 Bills 10.6 18 66 1 0 Week 13 Jaguars 9.5 11 35 1 0 Week 14 Vikings 3.7 16 37 0 0 Week 15 @Jets 3.3 13 33 0 0 Week 16 @Panthers 1.4 7 11 0 0 Week 17 Bears 21.7 22 144 1 0 Week 18 @Packers 19.2 16 72 2 0

